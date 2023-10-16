Tinubu to preside over FEC today

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

BARRING any last minutes change President Bola Tinubu will be presiding over the second Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting of his administration.

Recall that President Tinubu took over from Muhammadu Buhari on May 29 and the new Ministers were sworn-in on August 21 at the Conference Hall, State House, Abuja.

The FEC, is the decision making body of the government which comprises the President, the Vice President, who presides over the council meeting in the absence of the President and the Ministers.

Others that attend cabinet meetings are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the National Security Adviser, NSA, the Chief of Staff to the President ,as well as any other relevant government officials that may be invited to present papers .

The maiden FEC iwas held on August 28 at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja by 12pm.

Although under previous administrations, FEC meeting was held on Wednesdays, it appears that the President is changing the Wednesday cabinet to Monday.