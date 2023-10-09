Tinubu, Ogun gov mourn legal icon, Chris Ogunbanjo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & James Ogunnaike

LEGAL icon, Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, is dead. Ogunbanjo died on Saturday, October 7.

The legal icon, who was born on December 14, 1923, died two months before his 100th birthday.

He was a Nigerian corporate lawyer and philanthropist. Reacting to his death, President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, expressed condolences to the Ogunbanjo family and Ijebu-Ode Community on the passing of their patriarch and elder statesman, Dr. Ogunbanjo, who made landmark contributions as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated corporate lawyers.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said he joined the family members, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers of the late legal luminary in mourning the loss of a distinguished figure in Nigeria’s legal and business communities, whose multifaceted roles as an industrialist, corporate lawyer and philanthropist had left indelible impressions in these important fields as he empowered and mentored numerous professionals from Nigeria and beyond.

He said: “Chief Chris Ogunbanjo will be remembered for his extraordinary life of service to his community and the promotion of best business practices as a corporate lawyer of untarnished repute. His contributions to the economic development of Nigeria and commercial law practice in our country will endure.”

Similarly, Governor Abiodun described the death of Ogunbanjo as a great loss to Ogun State, Nigeria and humanity.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, said: “My heartfelt condolences to the entire dynasty of Ogunbanjo over the passing of their patriarch who passed on to the glory few months to his 100th birthday.

“We take solace in the fact that Baba lived a very impactful and eventful life to the glory of God and selfless service to humanity.”