Tinubu mourns Adamu Fika

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the death Alhaji Adamu Fika, a one-time Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, who died on Tuesday at the age of 90.

The president’s condolence is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ajuri Ngelale on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu, in mourning Fika, recalled the salient roles he played in nurturing the enduring institution responsible for the articulation and implementation of public policies at a trying time for the Federal Civil Service.

He said Fika’s contributions both as Head of Service and chairman of different civil service reform panels, were indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

“Alhaji Adamu Fika’s life of service to Nigeria saw him hold various important positions, before his elevation to the Office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; a post he held until his retirement.”

While condoling with the government and people of Yobe, Tinubu said that Fika left behind a legacy of accomplishments, integrity, passion for service, and commitment worthy of emulation by public servants and other compatriots.

“May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” the President said.