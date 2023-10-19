Tinubu makes changes in parastatals under Information Ministry

…Names Issa-Onilu, Ali M Ali, six other CEOs of NOA, NAN, FRCN, NBC, four other agencies

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has effected immediate major changes in the leadership of eight parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

According to a release issued on Thursday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the President has approved the appointment of eight new Chief Executive Officers for Parastatals and Agencies under the Information Ministry.

The appointees include National Orientation Agency (NOA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu; Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Muhammed Bulama and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Charles Ebuebu.

Others are Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace; Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo; News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) — Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali and Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary / CEO — Mr. Dili Ezughah.

President Tinubu charged the newly entrusted leadership in these important sub-sectors to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function to unify our people, reshape mindsets, and showcase this great nation to the rest of the world.