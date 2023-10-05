Tinubu: Join me in fighting for justice, Atiku begs Obi, Kwankwaso

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the 2023 presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to join him in fighting for justice for the country.

Atiku made this known during the world press conference held in Abuja on Thursday following the deposition of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago State University (CSU).

CSU released Tinubu’s certificate to Atiku upon the order of an American court, a development that has generated reactions among Nigerians.

Speaking in Abuja, Atiku said he was not fighting for himself but for the country.

“This quest is not for or about Atiku Abubakar; it’s a quest for the enthronement of truth, morality, justice, and accountability in our public affairs,” Atiku said.

“In line with this, let me call on all well-meaning Nigerians, leaders of thought, religious, traditional, community, and political leaders.

“In particular, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP, leaders of political parties in Nigeria, and every single person who loves this country as I do, and who wishes nothing but the best for this country to join me in this campaign to enshrine accountability, and the basic principles of justice, morality, and uprightness in our country and in our government.”