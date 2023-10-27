Tinubu determined to revamp steel sector, Minister assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Minister of State for Steel, Uba Maigari Ahmadu has assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would revamp Nigeria’s steel sector to enhance the economy, create employment opportunities and speed up the country’s industrialization.

The Minister, who spoke during a familiarization tour of the Metallurgical Training Institute, MTI, Onitsha, decried what he called ‘the mad rush for certificates’ among young Nigerians and expressed optimism that the government would help scale up interest in skill acquisition and liaise with the Institute, as a way to eradicate poverty.

According to him, the present federal administration is passionate about the steel sector and assured that MTI, Onitsha would get serious attention under the leadership of President Tinubu.

Earlier, the Director and Chief Executive of MTI, Onitsha, Mr Bode Fakuade, solicited increased government attention towards the Institute by way of putting more infrastructure, as well as funding, as they would go a long way to impact the skills of the young people, thereby solving the problem of restiveness.

UBA, who said it was the first facility tour he was embarking upon since his appointment, promised to evolve an agenda that would benefit the country.

The Minister also visited Innoson Motors, Nnewi where he was received by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma who expressed readiness to support the federal government’s drive to reposition the steel sector.

During a courtesy call on the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, the Minister described Anambra as a cluster of industrial development in the country.

Receiving the Minister, Governor Soludo commended the present administration for emphasizing important issues, expressing optimism that the great potential of the country would soon be harnessed.