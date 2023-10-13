Tinubu appoints Olukoyede EFCC chairman,  Hammajoda, secretary

•Olukoyede becomes first Christian, second non-police officer to head agency

By Clifford Ndujihe & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has sacked the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa and appointed Ola Olukoyede as Executive Chairman.

President Tinubu also appointed Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda as the Secretary of the commission for a renewable term of five years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday.

With his appointment as the fifth chairman of the anti-graft agency, Olukoyede, a lawyer, and the Lead Pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of Refuge, Lagos, is the second non-Police officer and first Christian to head the commission.

Past chairmen of the EFCC were Nuhu Ribadu, retired AIG, 2003-2007; Mrs. Farida Waziri, retired AIG, 2008-2011; Ibrahim Lamorde, retired DIG, 2012-2015; and Abdulrasheed Bawa, 2021-2023.

The statement read: “By the powers vested in President Bola Tinubu as established in section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, that “the Chairman and members of the Commission, other than ex-officio members, shall be appointed by the President,” President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ola Olukoyede to serve as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

“Mr. Ola Olukoyede is a lawyer with over 22 years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence.

“He has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2023). As such, he fulfills the statutory requirement for appointment as Chairman of the EFCC.

“Mr. Olukoyede’s appointment follows the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“Furthermore, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda to serve as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a renewable term of five years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

“Mr. Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda is a public administrator with extensive experience in public finance management who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Maiduguri and a Masters in Business Administration from the same university.

“He began his career as a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi. From there, he went into banking, including successful stints at the defunct Allied Bank and Standard Trust Bank.

“President Bola Tinubu tasks the new leadership of the EFCC to justify the confidence given to them in this important national assignment as a newly invigorated war on corruption undertaken through a reformed institutional architecture in the anti-corruption sector remains a central pillar of the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.”