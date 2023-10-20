Tinubu appoints Olasupo Olusi as new MD, Bank of Industry

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Olasupo Olusi to serve as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BOI) for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said that Tinubu’s approval of Dr. Olusi’s appointment follows the voluntary resignation of former BOI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olukayode Pitan.

The statement explained that Dr. Olasupo Olusi has served as a World Bank economist and development finance expert over the past 20 years.

Between 2011 and 2015, Dr. Olusi served as the economic adviser to then Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance. He is an alumnus of Hull University, United Kingdom. He also obtained a Masters degree in International Money, Finance, and Investment, as well as a Doctorate in Finance & Economics from Durham University, United Kingdom, in 2005.

The President tasked the new BOI Chief Executive to ensure that Nigerians, who are operating all sizes of enterprises across sectors, are given fair and equitable access to much needed support in order to bolster employment generation and wealth creation amongst income groups in the country with special regard for lower and middle income enterprise operators.