Tinubu appoints Olaopa as chairman of Federal Civil Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Chairman and members of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale said the appointment was in fulfilment to Section 154 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, Amended) the empowers the president to appoint Chairman and members of FCSC.

According to the statement, Prof. Tunji Olaopa is appointed as the Chairman, Dr. Daudu Ibrahim Jalo, member representing Adamawa | Gombe/Taraba, Ms. Gekpe Grace Isu, member representing Akwa Ibom |Cross River, Dr. Chamberlain Nwele, member representing Anambra|Ebonyi|Enugu and Mr. Rufus Godwins, member representing Rivers /Delta|Bayelsa.

Others are Dr. Adamu Hussein, Niger | FCT, Mr. Aminu Nabegu,Jigawa|Kano, Ms. Hindatu Abdullahi, Kaduna|Katsina, Mr. Shehu Aliyu, Kebbi|Sokoto|Zamfara, Ms. Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke, Kogi|Kwara, Mr. Jide Jimoh, Lagos|Ogun and Dr. Festus Oyebade, Osun|Oyo.

The statement further said, “Upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of the tenure of the current Federal Civil Service Commission Chairman and membership on November 29, 2023.

“The President anticipates that the new FCSC leadership will competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitization of the Federal Bureaucracy to enable, and not stifle, growth and enhanced private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.”