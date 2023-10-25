Tinubu appoints INEC RECs for 9 states

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved the appointment of nine new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five years each.Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity,Mr Ajuri Ngelale, who made this known in a statement, said the appointments were subject to the confirmation of the Senate.“By the powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section six of the Electoral Act (2022).“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the INEC for a term of five years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.”Ngelale listed the RECs as follows:Mr Isah Ehimeakne, Edo; Mr Bamidele Agbede, Ekiti state; Mr Jani Bello, Gombe; Dr Taiye Ilayasu, Kwara and Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi, Lagos State.Others are Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Nasarawa state; Prof. Mohammed Yalwa, Niger; Dr Anugbum Onuoha, Rivers and Mr Abubakar Dambo, Zamfara.“President Tinubu expects the new appointees to abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties.

“And in accordance with his determination to facilitate the establishment of a new and sustainable standard of transparent, fair, and conflict-free electoral conduct in Nigeria,” the President’s spokesman said.