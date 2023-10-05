Tinubu, Akpabio, Makinde, others for Nat’l women confab in Lagos

.as Sanwo-Olu unveils plans, 5,000 women expected

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Governor, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde are expected to lead other prominent Nigerians at the forthcoming 23rd National Women Conference in Lagos.

The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on Thursday, at a news conference held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, said Senator Tinubu would be the mother of the Day and Special Guest of Honour in the national conference being organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO.

The theme for this year’s Conference, which is: “Unleash Your Potential,” would be a combination of both virtual and physical participation.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chairman of COWLSO, said, “Other Special Guests of Honour gracing this year’s grand event are, His Excellency, President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Senator Godswill Akpabio, Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State”.

According to her, “This year’s conference will feature over 5,000 women, stressing that the annual programme has earned a remarkable reputation and assumed the status of a purpose-driven international conference through which women are galvanized and inspired to make a difference.

Sanwo-Olu said, “this year’s edition of the National Women’s Conference is tailored towards assisting women to be more productive and positively influence the society.”

The governor’s stressed that a team of seasoned facilitators and panelists would extensively discuss germane topics affecting women such as Health, Agriculture and Food Security, Education, Empowerment, Cyber Security, Harnessing the power of digital technology, family and lifestyle.

She highlighted some of the Pre-Conference activities to include: COWLSO Fun Day for all members to unwind and an Awareness Walk slated for Saturday, 7th October at Epe.

Sanmwo-Olu, therefore, encouraged the public to follow the various activities of the conference through the official website and other social media platforms of the body.