Thunderstrike kills Benue priest

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jootar, Ukum Local Government Area, of Benue State, Rev. Faustinus Gundu, is reported to have been allegedly killed by thunder strike.

Details of the incident, which was reported on the Facebook post of a social media influencer known as Mbee, and several others, is still sketchy, but it was gathered that the incident allegedly occurred yesterday afternoon, in Jootar.

The Catholic Priest popularly known as Fr. Albino was reported to have allegedly suffered a heart attack after thunder struck in the area.

He was said to have rushed out to pick a towel outside his residence when it started raining but fell and remained motionless in the rain until he was discovered by servants who rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

At the time of this report no official statement has been issued on the matter by the Church in Benue state and no one was willing to volunteer information on the issue.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, Catherine Anene said “I received the report but they alleged thunder. It is until we investigate before that would be concluded.”