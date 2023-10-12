Thunderstrike allegedly kills Priest in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Jootar, Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Faustinus Gundu has allegedly been killed by thunderstrike.

Details of the incident, which was reported on the Facebook post of a social media influencer known as Mbee and several others, is still sketchy but it was gathered that the incident allegedly occurred Thursday afternoon in Jootar.

The Catholic Priest popularly known as Fr. Albino was reported to have allegedly suffered a heart attack after thunder struck in the area.

He was said to have rushed out to pick a towel outside his residence when it started raining but fell and remained motionless in the rain until he was discovered by servants who rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

At the time of this report no official statement has been issued on the matter by the Church in Benue state and no one was willing to volunteer information on the issue.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene who confirmed receiving information on the issue said she could not confirm if the Priest died as a result of thunderstrike.

She said, “I received the report but they alleged thunder. It is until we investigate before that would be concluded.”

The deceased was said to have served in different parishes across the state and Katsina-Ala LGA in particular before being posted to serve at St. Joseph Church, Jootar in Ukum LGA of the state.