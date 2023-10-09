Thugs invade our Nasarawa secretariat with dangerous weapons – PDP alleges

By David Odama

The opposition People’s Democratic party (PDP) Monday raised the alarm over alleged invasion of its secretariat in Lafia by thugs suspected to be APC supporters chasing the party supporters who were celebrating their victory at the last week tribunal judgement.

Chairman of the opposition PDP party, Francis Orogu, who raised the alarm while briefing journalists shortly after the party’s state executive council meeting said that the level at which members of the opposition PDP and their supporters were being harassed, intimated, molested in the state was becoming worrisome.

Orogu while calling on the security agencies to be vigilant and arrest those behind the dastardly act wondered while the state has been turned into a war field even when election was over further warned resident of the state making themselves tools in the hands of politicians under the guise of supporting political parties in the state to have a change of heart in the interest of peace.

“We are law abiding and our supporters are also law abiding, so anybody causing problem in the guise of celebrating victory of the judgement is not our member or supporter.

“Recently, some thugs suspected to be APC supporters invaded our party’s secretariat and claimed to be members of the PDP but we have never seen them during any of our party meetings. Why will members of our party come into the secretariat and start harassing intimidating and molesting our members in our secretariat”, Orogu?.

“We were informed that they came from Akwanga Local Government Area with a bus while carrying sticks and other items. We do not know their mission or planned. We feel that it is a signal that anybody can do anything and claim to be a PDP member.

“We are suspecting that they could be members of the APC since we do not know them and their mission for coming to our office. So, we are calling on the security agencies to investigate the matter and arrest those claiming to be supporting a political party but going around with the mindset of fomenting trouble.”

“Our great party, the PDP is known for peace. We are not trouble makers. The people of Nasarawa State voted for Ombugadu and everyone in this country is aware of this fact.

“So, we are calling on our members and supporters to resist any attempt to have any issues of confrontation with any resident of the state who may have the ambition of tarnishing the image of our party,” Orogu said.Nasarawa PDP lament invasion of party’s secretariat by suspected APC thugs

Orogu, therefore, called on its members and supporters to remain calm while celebrating the victory of the party affirmed by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in the state, adding that no amount of blackmail will make the party lose focus until its candidate, David Ombugadu is inaugurated as Governor of the state.

“Our candidate is coming to build and develop the state and not to destroy as some are insinuating just to get sympathy.

All rumour about the plan by our party to dethrone some traditional rulers in the state is fake news, as nobody has such plan” Orogu stated.