‘There is nothing wrong’, Mixed reactions as Wizkid ‘casually’ hugs son, Bolu (Video)

Mixed reactions have begun trailing a moment Nigerian singer, Wizkid had with his first son, Boluwatife, at the singer’s mother’s wake.

On Thursday, a wake was held in honour of the music star’s late mum with Wizkid’s children in attendance.

A video, however, surfaced on social media showing a moment Wizkid shared with his first son Boluwatife.

In the clip, the young boy was walking in the crowd when his father spotted him and gave him a hug.

The hug has, however, been a subject of interest for netizens who criticised it as too casual for a father and son relationship.

Some others, on their part, found nothing wrong with the hug while cherishing the moment between father and son.

See reactions below:

@missRozapepper: “Me and my mama no dey even greet each other if we jam each other for family party cos na everyday we dey talk and have fun, I don’t know why people are having problems with this video. This agenda Is not even from fanbases but some random Twitter users. This app ehnnnn. Smmmh!”

@AdekolaAkanni: “You’re hyping nonsense. If I meet my son anywhere especially if I don’t live in the same country.. I am not hugging him for 2 seconds. You people have been brought up with a love hate and emotionless fathers and you see no wrong in this. Wizkid is a cold ass stingy nigga.”

@fruityofabuja: “There’s nothing wrong with the video

The father told him something”

@John57213957: “Nawa for some people sha under this tweet, so Wizkid need to start jumping before you all know he love his son. Some of una house don crash but coming online to say rubbish about Big Wiz and his son is funny.”

@BeYouEssence: The boy’s movement showed he wasn’t sure if he could approach and that’s the only sad thing i feel about this video.

He had to grow up very quick and mature.

The one who’s sure of daddy’s love wouldn’t hesitate to meet him or hug him.

There’ll be no awkwardness.

@joedahealer: “It’s more like Bolu fear to meet am and dey pass on him own and wizkid knowing the camera was on him know it will look bad and had to just draw him close. This is FAKE LOVE💔💔”

@Oladimejijudah: “The looks at the guy eyes tells alot

We shouldnt deceive ourselves

There isn’t connection between those twos

See the ways bolu hug him he couldnt look at him straight in the eye.”

@23reallife: It’s normal to hug and embrace someone you haven’t seen in a while, not someone you went out with or left the house with.

Allow this man to have peace, no be everything dem take dey bant.🙏