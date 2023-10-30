There can be only one Gov, says Abe, condemns attack on Fubara

Magnus Abe

By Daniel Abia

The immediate past governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has condemned the assassination attempt on the life of the state governor, Siminalaye Fubara.

Abe noted that as much as he has chosen to remain silent on the Political issues in Rivers State, the office of the governor must be respected at all times.

“As seen in trending videos in the media space, the direct gunshots and tear-gassing on the person of the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Similayi Fubara, who is the Chief security officer of the state, was wrong. This is beyond politics, and I publicly condemn it”.

The former senator said that as a former Minority leader of the Rivers State of Assembly “I am particularly saddened by the destruction of our beloved house of parliament, and a valuable state asset. This is unacceptable.

“I believe that in the interest of the state, the Nigerian police needs to have a deeper conversation with the Governor who is the current Chief security officer and the only Rivers man that currently enjoys constitutional immunity.

“There can be only one Governor at a time, so whatever our political differences, we must look for ways to resolve them without jeopardising the peace and security of our fellow citizens.

“The politics of it all is absolutely of no interest to me at the moment”, he concluded.