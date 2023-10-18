The Phoenix Project holds graduation ceremony

The Phoenix Project recently held an exclusive ceremony to mark another remarkable milestone, as it graduates its second set of learners. Created by Accelerate in partnership with Access Bank and the School of Media and Communication at Pan-Atlantic University, The Phoenix Project has trained and empowered over 8,000 learners since its launch in April 2022.

The event was filled with moments of triumph and great reward for the partners, facilitators, learners and entire team.

Speaking on the graduation, The CEO of Accelerate, Colette Otusheso reiterated the brand’s dedication to raising a generation of outstanding creatives across different creative fields.



“We are thrilled to have graduated our cohort two learners as it has been a journey of learning and exploring innovative strategies to excel in the creative industry. Since our launch in April 2022, we have made incredible strides at The Phoenix Project. Our graduates move on to do extraordinary things and it feels great to be a part of this. Congratulations to all our cohort 2 graduates as they begin their journey to making an impact within the Nigerian creative industry. The journey continues, and the future looks incredibly bright!” she enthused.



The Phoenix Project recently completed Cohort 2 of the intermediate and advanced training sessions where hundreds of young creatives were trained on key employability and entrepreneurship skills across their learning programs. Successful learners from the Intermediate and advanced levels of the program move on to the Phoenix Den where they access internship opportunities within creative organizations. The learners in the incubation program will have their business ideas incubated and trained by the Nest Hub for three months, after which selected incubated creatives will then proceed to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges. Five successful businesses will receive business startup grants.



The Phoenix Project is designed to ensure that young individuals in the creative sector are trained and given deserving opportunities within the creative industry. It is dedicated to training the next generation of young creatives and impacting the Nigerian creative ecosystem for global dominance.