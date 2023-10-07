The Lord’s grace is sufficient

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren we are in the season of double Grace. This is another name for the month of October adopted by some Christians.

The month of October signifies the beginning of the last quarter of year 2023.

Brethren, it doesn’t matter that some expectations may not have been met, we still have reasons to thank God.

Many of us are familiar with the Bible passage, 2nd Corinthians 13 vs. 14 ( KJV) “ The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the communion of the Holy Ghost, be with you all . Amen”.

Now the words may change depending on which version of the Holy Bible one prefers but the message essentially remains the same .

But do we really understand what the Grace of God is and what it can do for us?

The answer is found in 1st Peter 5 vs. 10: “ But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto the eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you”.

Brethren, challenges bring sufferings and no one likes to suffer but we are told that the Grace of God would make us perfect, establish, strengthen and settle us”.

Get the message “ that ye have suffered a while”. This should tell you that no challenge is forever. Every challenge is for a while.

Therefore, if you have been a victim of miscarriages it is for a while. If you have not been pregnant for once since you got married, it is for a while. Or even if doctors have told you that your eggs are weak and cannot be fertilized, it is for a while as long as you tap into the Grace of God.

Grace has been defined by some Bible Scholars as “ unmerited favour” but beyond that, Grace is a weapon that nullifies every attack of the enemy.

With the Grace of God, the Christian is delivered from any kind of bondage.

However, the grace of God is the Lord’s. It is his prerogative but you can tap into that Grace as a born-again Christian. It is available but if you fail to tap into it, then it could elude you.

We need his Grace to overcome sickness, barrenness or any other challenge that makes us unstable in life.

Our Lord Jesus Christ also spoke about the efficacy of the Grace of God in 2nd Corinthians 12 vs. 9: “ And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities , that the power of Christ may rest upon me”.

To tap into the grace of God, we must avoid sin like a plague.

A married woman that truly waits on the Lord to be a mother cannot afford to be adulterous. She must resist the temptation to have children from adulterous relationship. As it applies to the woman, so does it apply to the man.

The couple must also resist the temptation to take ungodly steps to have children by all means.

Brethren, to tap into the grace of God, we must take steps to deepen our faith.

Several steps are available to the Christian for this purpose but hearing the word of God comes first.

Romans 10 vs. 17 confirms this. “ So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God”.

Brethren, the Grace of God is power when you receive double grace, you have double power .

This month, you will receive the grace of God in Jesus name.

The Grace of God makes your joy to be full. It wards off every challenge in your life, it brings into your life the Light of God that overrules darkness. It ushers in joy and wards off pain and tears.

Brethren, you may have been taking steps that have not yielded positive results when you receive the grace of God, the Holy Spirit will redirect your steps.

The grace of God is a Divine weapon that can deal with any onslaught of the enemy.

When you have the grace of God, anger would vanish from you. You will not fight needless battles because the greater power of God is available to fight for you.

The grace of God is free. God gives it to whom he wants but by his mercy, you can obtain His Grace.

Let’s see how Jacob obtained the Grace of God.

Genesis 25 vs. 23: “ And the Lord said unto her, Two nations are in thy womb, and two manner of people shall be separated from thy bowels; and the one people shall be stronger than the other people; and the older shall serve the younger”.

You are familiar with the story of Rebecca and the birth of her twins. However, no one has the explanation as to why God made the decision that the elder shall serve the younger.

Jacob received the Grace of God even before he was born. You and I too can receive the Grace of God if we acknowledge our sins and repent.

Romans 6 vs. 1: “ What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound?”

Verse 2 provides the answer. It states, “ God forbid”.

At a time like this that so much money and time has been spent on IVF or other methods of self assisted reproduction, what is needed is the Grace of God.

Apostle Paul warns that sin and Grace of God can never cooperate.

Sin must give way for Grace to manifest.

I pray that whatever is the challenge that you are going through, the merciful God will visit you with his Grace before this year ends in Jesus name.

When you receive the Grace of God, that weak sperm would receive strength. The womb that has been unable to hold a child would receive strength and the baby would be safely delivered.

Fear not, the year is not over.

Stop thinking of spiritual or physical forces behind any challenge, look unto God for his grace.

Couples need not blame each other when they have challenges of childbearing.

In many cases, the forces behind barrenness are unknown to both of you unless the Lord opens your eyes.

Taking it out on each other is giving the devil and his agents chances to rejoice over you. If care is not taken, anger, misplaced aggression, would lead to a break in the marriage and when this happens, the day of joy is aborted.

Your day of joy would not be aborted in Jesus name.

Brethren at a time like this, we need to move closer to God.

The remaining months of the year, are special months that God could do great wonders in our lives.

The closer we move to the Lord, the closer we are to our miracles.

We need to be more prayerful to connect with the grace of God.

I’ll share with you the story of a woman that was declared medically unable to have children because of certain medical conditions.

She made up her mind to focus on the Lord and shun negative medical reports.

Suddenly, she conceived but the pregnancy came under attacks with persistent bleeding .

The woman intensified her prayers, after a while, the bleeding stopped and the baby began to develop normally. To the glory of God, she gave birth to a baby boy that she called Samuel.

Brethren, the help you need is the Grace of God.

Once you receive his grace, tears of sorrow, lamentations, frustration would come to an end.

Always bear in mind the words of our Lord Jesus that his Grace is sufficient.

May you receive double Grace of God this season in Jesus name.

Shalom!