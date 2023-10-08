Testimony Jaga makes massive statement with debut project “Jesus is Real”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Multiple award-winning Fuji-pop artiste and gospel music minister, Testimony Jaga makes a remarkable statement with the release of his first official project, “Jesus Is Here, Jaga Is Here” (the EP) – available now on all digital platforms. The new release comes on the heels of his recently-concluded tour which hit the USA,UK and Canada.

Having blessed fans and the world at large with several hit singles such as the energetic “Igara,” “Gone for Life,” and spirit-lifting “Jesus,” to mention a few, Testimony Jaga is proud to finally unveil his debut EP project. The 7-track body of work boasts a collection of entirely brand new songs from the energetic singer with guest appearances from Adeyinka Alaseyori, Henrisoul, and Neon Adejo.

“Jesus Is Here, Jaga Is Here” EP is a testament to Testimony Jaga’s life journey, guided by the supernatural hand of God’s Mercy, Love, and Grace—A Testimony of whom God has Helped.

With production credits from J Moses, Maxxy J, and Dr. Gbeatz, the new project demonstrates Testimony Jaga’s musical versatility and ability to transcend across all genres. Having carved a lane of his own, the singer delivers a refreshing blend of Fuji, Afrobeats, R&B, Highlife, and Dancehall, coupled with uplifting lyrics.

Testimony Jaga is well-known for his unique vocal and lyrical prowess in ministry that combines music and social welfare to propagate the Gospel of Christ to the street and unchurched. This he has relentlessly done through his Street Gospel Movement (SGM), winning souls into God’s Kingdom and empowering communities.