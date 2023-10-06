Tems makes stunning return with “Me & U”

Nigerian talented artist, Tems has made a return to the music space with a single titled “Me & U”.

The new single comes after several collaborations with famous artistes that have shot her into the global stage.

It also comes off a short break from music in 2021.

The single, passionately soulful, is a creation of a hit that bonds the musician to a self-discovery and God.

In the video, the “Essence” co-crooner showcases elegant coastal dance sequences and enigmatic forest settings, symbolizing a spiritual exploration that parallels the song’s motifs.

This single has taken Tems back to the global stage, claiming her place as one of Africa’s most talented artistes who are flying the name of the country high internationally.

In February, she achieved her inaugural Grammy victory for her contribution to Future’s “Wait For U,” where the chorus is inspired by her own track “Higher.”

Additionally, she received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for penning “Lift Me Up,” a song performed by Rihanna for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever