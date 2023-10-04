Technical education ‘ll reduce crime – Anambra lawmakers

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State House of Assembly has passed a motion calling on the executive arm of government to take steps towards encouraging technical education in the state as it is capable of reducing crime in the society.

In a motion sponsored by the member representing Anaocha Constituency II, Chief Ejike Okechukwu, the lawmakers unanimously agreed that technical knowledge drives the world and that with the skills provided by technical education, Nigerian youths would be empowered adequately to fend for themselves, rather than engaging in criminal activities.

Okechukwu, the sponsor, also argued that the state could achieve technological breakthrough by encouraging younger ones to learn technical subjects in schools.

Lamenting that designated technical colleges were not as many as secondary schools in the state, he noted that classical technical revolution would be experienced if the education system gradually shifted from theory -based to skill -based.

The majority leader of the House, Mr. Ikenna Ofodeme observed that the idea of encouraging the young ones to acquire skills was timely, noting that the state was already doing things in that direction by introducing one youth two skills programme, which had exposed many young people to learning various skills.

According to him, when technical education is properly introduced in the school curriculum, the resultant effect would be the discovery of new technicians needed for nation building.

The Speaker of House, Mr. Somtochukwu Udeze, who presided over plenary, emphasized that the establishment of more technical colleges in the state would improve the societal values of the people.