Teachers Day: We ‘re looking into demand for new retirement age – LASG

By Adesina Wahab

Lagos State government has said it is looking into the demand by teachers for an increase in their service years from 35 to 40 years or retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, stated this yesterday in Ikeja, Lagos while responding to the demand by the State Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Lagos State Wing, Comrade Hassan Akintoye, during the celebration of this year’s Teachers’ Day.

“We have done a lot for teachers in the state and we are ready to do more because we are not unmindful of the contributions of teachers to the development of the state and their vital role in the education sector.

“If you put up beautiful structures as classrooms and you provide the state-of-the-art facilities, teachers are the ones to use them to teach our children. I can honestly say it that Nigerian teachers are great and that they have great and amazing deliveries. All the issues raised are being addressed one after the other and will are looking into this one too,” he said.

The Deputy Governor disclosed that as many vacancies that exist in the teaching service sector are being filled without delay because of the premium placed on education by the current administration.

In his speech, Akintoye, after commending the state government for some efforts at improving the welfare of teachers, made some demands.

Among the demands were the recruitment of more teachers to replace retiring ones, provision of accommodation for teachers living in rural areas, increasing monthly imprest for head teachers in primary schools and the retirement age.

“It is on record that Lagos State is known for pace setting and novel initiatives among comity of states. It is, however, undecipherable that after about two years of the signing of this bill into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State is yet to domesticate this laudable policy.

“We therefore appeal to our teacher friendly governor that Lagos, being a Centre of Excellence should follow suit by giving its pronouncement on this very germane request that is dear to the heart of our teachers. We want to assure the governor that a gesture like this will further motivate our teachers and thereby bring their wealth of experience to bear on our educational vision,” Akintoye said on the request for new retirement age.