Teacher’s Day: Association seeks increased welfare for teachers

The Association of Nursery and Primary Education Instructors in Nigeria (ANPEIN) has appealed to the federal and state governments to increase the welfare package of teachers without further delay.

Mr Sunday Fowowe, the National President of ANPEIN, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, to celebrate the World Teachers’ Day.

The World Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually all over the world on October 5 to show gratitude to teachers and educators.

The theme for the 2023 World Teachers’ Day is: “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage.”

Fowowe stressed the need for an increased welfare package by the current administration for teachers to boost their morale and the education system.

“A transformed education system begins with investing in our teachers, empowering them to inspire, innovate, and ignite the flames of curiosity in our students’ hearts.

“Today serves as a momentous reminder of the immense significance teachers hold in shaping our society, our future, and most importantly, our children’s lives.

“No doubt, education is the cornerstone of any nation’s progress, and teachers are the architects of this foundation.

“They mould the minds of the next generation, instilling knowledge, values, and the skills needed to navigate the complex world that awaits them,” he said.

Fowowe added that this year’s theme underscores the profound impact teachers had in not only transmitting knowledge but in nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities within their students.

“They are the catalysts for change, the torchbearers of progress, and the unsung heroes who tirelessly work towards a brighter future for our nation,” he said.

Fowowe also highlighted few key areas where transformation in education begins with the teacher.

“Teachers are the pioneers of innovative teaching methods, adapting to the ever-evolving educational landscape, incorporating technology and modern pedagogical techniques to engage and inspire students.

“Teachers play a pivotal role in fostering inclusivity and embracing diversity within the classroom.

“Continuous learning is essential for teachers to stay updated with the latest educational trends. It’s imperative that we support and invest in the professional development of our educators.

“Teachers are not isolated figures but integral parts of the community and encouraging teacher-parent-community partnerships is vital for the holistic development of our students,” he said.

