Supreme Court Verdict: CAN appeals for unity, development

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna: The Kaduna state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev John Joseph Hayab, has appealed to Nigerians to unite and build a stronger country with the new administration.

In a statement, Rev Hayab stated that

“Now that our highest court has ruled according to our laws, any unhealthy debate and character assassination amongst political parties and supporters of political office seekers should stop and give room for healing, restoration and Unity for development.”

Nigerians, he added, should always appreciate and respect the judiciary in the interest of peace and harmonious coexistence of the country.

According to him, ” no Nigerian should allow himself or herself to be used to divide the country based on political differences, but unite and support the person the Supreme Court has confirmed for development to thrive in the country.”

Rev Joseph Hayab enjoined citizens to unite in love as they support the new government and should hold them accountable for good governance.