Supreme Court Ruling: Ortom congratulates Tinubu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the affirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court saying the ruling of the apex court was a victory for democracy and the independence of the country’s democratic institutions.

Ortom in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by his Media Aide, Terver Akase appealed to all Nigerians irrespective of political leaning to put aside their “political differences and rally behind President Tinubu as he steers the ship of the country’s development at this trying time in the life of the nation.”

The former Governor pointed out that “now is the time to move beyond politics and unite in support of Mr. President while he takes on the tremendous responsibility of governance.

“Chief Ortom commends President Tinubu’s commitment to economic reforms, which may be difficult at the moment but will certainly yield positive results in the long run.”

According to him, “President Tinubu’s visionary policies and pragmatic approach to governance have the potential of fostering a conducive environment for business growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

“Chief Ortom also believes that for Nigeria to prosper, it is imperative for the country to begin to produce what its citizens consume and consume what it produces. This, he says can be achieved by creating the enabling environment for the productive sector to thrive.

“The former Benue Governor is confident that President Tinubu’s leadership will continue to prioritize the rejuvenation of the country’s economy, security and the welfare of all Nigerians.

“He urges the President to remain steadfast in his efforts to address the various challenges facing the nation, including youth unemployment and infrastructure development.

“He assures President Tinubu of his unreserved support and prayers at all times.”