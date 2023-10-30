Supreme Court justifies win at all cost, normalises identity theft, forgery – Atiku

…Says judgement is Nigeria’s loss

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has described the Supreme Court judgement which upheld President Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s loss.

He said this at the ongoing press conference in Abuja. Atiku explained that the election and litigation were not about him but about Nigeria, its institutions and its future.

According to him, with its judgement, the Supreme Court has simply told Nigerians that it is alright to win an election by any means including “forgery, identity theft, violence.”

Adding: “I will not go away, for me and my party, this phase of the struggle is done. For as long as I live, I will continue to work with other Nigerians.