Supreme Court judgment will further deepen our electoral laws – Oyetola

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, has said that the affirmation of the election victory of President Bola Tunubu by the Supreme Court would further deepen the country’s electoral laws and jurisprudence.

The apex court in Nigeria had on Thursday dismissed the appeals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and their respective presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi.

According to NAN, the appellants had challenged the victory of President Bola Tinubu’s at the Feb. 25 poll and sought to overturn the verdict of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The supreme court however dismissed the appeal holding that new evidence could not be introduced at the stage of appeal.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesperson, Ismail Ompidian, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Osogbo, Oyetola described the judgment as a “sound one”.

He congratulated the President and his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima, over their victory at the Supreme Court.

Oyetola also congratulated the national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Working Committee (NWC), and members and supporters of the party on the victory.

The minister said that the judgment had finally settled the legal battle over the 2023 presidential election, NAN said.

He said that lovers of democracy must commend the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy through its sound judgments.

The Supreme Court judgment is a “sound one” that will further deepen the country’s electoral laws and judicial jurisprudence.

“On behalf of the APC family in Osun, I congratulate our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Supreme Court.

“Today’s judgment has put to an end the needless bickering, distractions, and litigation that greeted the 2023 presidential election.

“It is my hope that the opposition will team up with our president to move Nigeria forward in the overall interest of the country,” he said.