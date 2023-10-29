Supreme Court Judgment affirmation of Nigerians’ mandate to Tinubu, NDDC Boss

By Daniel Abia P/Harcourt

The landmark judgment by the Supreme Court penultimate Thursday has been described as confirmation of the legitimate mandate given to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the February 25, 2023 presidential elections.

This was the position of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, who expressed excitement that the Apex Court was able to affirm the wishes of Nigerians by ruling in favour of President Tinubu.

Ogbuku said the verdict is a reflection of the people’s mandate and validation of Tinubu’s election as president and therefore called on all Nigerians including the opposition leaders to join forces with the President in building a new Nigeria.

In a statement made available to Journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital on Sunday and signed by his media aide, Dr. Willie Etim, Ogbuku also hailed the president and expressed the belief that Nigeria under him will achieve progress and development, adding that the country will soon take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

“I congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. The ruling reaffirms the mandate of the electorates and validates your election as the president of our dear country. You have once again proven to be a democrat, a champion of the rule of law, a respecter of the constitution, the electoral process, and the Independence of the judiciary”, Ogbuku said in the statement.

“You have demonstrated grace and uncommon statesmanship in the face of unwarranted allegations from your opponents. As an admirer and supporter, I am proud of your achievements in office so far. You have initiated policies and programmes that are set to improve the economy, security, physical infrastructure, and social welfare of all Nigerians.

“I have the confidence that you will restore hope in the Nigerian project. You have inspired millions of Nigerians to believe in the possibility of a brighter future. I join you in celebrating this important milestone as you steer our country towards steady progress and rejuvenation”, he said.