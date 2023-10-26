Supreme Court judgement: Stop politics, HURIWA tells Atiku

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has advised the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the February election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to stop politics.

The advocacy group disclosed this in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko.

HURIWA advised Atiku to allow youngsters like Peter Obi and a few other good people to refocus and re-energise the opposition party to wrestle power if the laws are made to remove the powers of appointment of INEC Chairman and electoral officials by the President.

“HURIWA expects Atiku Abubakar to be a statesman and campaign for proper electoral reforms so political cases are decided before any levels of government are sworn in after the election”.