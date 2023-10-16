Home » Sports » Super Eagles win first friendly in five years after beating Mozambique
October 16, 2023

Super Eagles win first friendly in five years after beating Mozambique

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured their first international friendly victory since 2019 after beating 10-man Mozambique 3-2 in a thrilling game on Monday.

Terem Moffi, Frank Onyeka and Moses Simon netted in the encounter at Portimäo in Portugal.

Mozambique initially took the lead seven minutes into the game with a goal from Geny Catamo.

However, OGC Nice’s Moffi levelled the score with a close-range shot 13 minutes later.

Nigeria dominated the game and Brentford’s Onyeka seized an opportunity at the half-hour mark, firing a shot from the edge of the box to give Nigeria a 2-1 lead. 

The Mambas of Mozambique then conceded a penalty after a handball in the 18-yard box.

Moses Simon converted the penalty, securing Nigeria’s third goal.

The first half ended with a comfortable lead for Jose Peseiro’s team, marking a tremendous and long-awaited victory in friendly matches.

The Mozambican team got a second goal through Faisal Bangal.

