Super Eagles win first friendly in five years after beating Mozambique

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured their first international friendly victory since 2019 after beating 10-man Mozambique 3-2 in a thrilling game on Monday.

Terem Moffi, Frank Onyeka and Moses Simon netted in the encounter at Portimäo in Portugal.

Mozambique initially took the lead seven minutes into the game with a goal from Geny Catamo.

However, OGC Nice’s Moffi levelled the score with a close-range shot 13 minutes later.

Nigeria dominated the game and Brentford’s Onyeka seized an opportunity at the half-hour mark, firing a shot from the edge of the box to give Nigeria a 2-1 lead.

The Mambas of Mozambique then conceded a penalty after a handball in the 18-yard box.

Moses Simon converted the penalty, securing Nigeria’s third goal.

The first half ended with a comfortable lead for Jose Peseiro’s team, marking a tremendous and long-awaited victory in friendly matches.

The Mozambican team got a second goal through Faisal Bangal.