Subsidy: Osun workers demand N35,000 provisional wage increment

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Civil servants in Osun state has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to commence payment of N35,000 provisional wage increment to worker in the state in line with the agreement the organised labour unions the federal government.

The workers in a letter written to the Governor, Ademola Adeleke jointly signed by Chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress, TUC and Joint Negotiation Council, Comrades Modupeola Oyedele, ‘Bimbo Fasasi and Lasun Akindele respectively was dated October 6, 2023.

The letter which was obtained by Vanguard on Sunday disclosed that the organised labour had written to the governor on the issue of wage reward in June and a reminder delivered in July of this year and charged the him to commence payment of the agreed amount to all category of workers from September this year.

The letter which was received by the governor on October 6, reads further, “the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress has directed that all State Councils to immediately engage their respective state governments in effecting the agreed sum of Thirty-Five Thousand Naira (#35,000) only wage rewards to all categories of workers across board in the state service.

“Your Excellency will recall that the state Labour Movement had already written your good self on the subject matter earlier sometime in the month of June and a follow up reminder was also sent in July to that effect.

“The Labour Movement in the state is not in any way in doubts of Your Excellency’s kind disposition towards the workers in the state. We are confident that worker’s welfare is important and very dear to your heart.

“It is therefore in this spirit that we urge Your Excellency to graciously approve the agreed sum of Thirty-Five Thousand Naira (N35,000) only wage rewards to all categories of workers across board in the state service commencing from the month of September, 2023 as contained in the signed memorandum of understanding that averted the proposed strike.

“This kind gesture will go a very long way in ameliorating and cushioning the hardship we are going thr workers in the state occasioned by the subsidy removal on the PMS with its attendant biting economic effects and as well motivate your ever loyal and highly supportive workforce to do more”.