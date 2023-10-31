Subsidy: Nigerians going through difficult times — Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, acknowledged that Nigerians are going through very difficult times, adding that “we are all going through a very trying period.”

Speaking at the launch of the maiden Compressed Natural Gas, CNG-powered Mass Transit Buses ceremony, which took place at Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan Secretariat, Abeokuta, Abiodun promised to provide the needed succour and relief to the people in the state.

His words: “I will continue to lead from the front in our quest to build a better future together for all of us; our resolve to the implementation of our ISEYA agenda is unwavering. The CNG conversion success is just the beginning as we will soon be back here at this same venue to launch our mobility programme, launching our electric okadas and tricycle.

“We are determined and committed to the implementation of our multimodal transport master plan of the state connecting air, road, sea, and rail.

“Our approach remains unprecedented in the entire country. This among others is part of our proactive response to cushion the effects of the policy of deregulation embarked upon by the Federal Government as subsidy payments were no longer sustainable.

“About a year ago, we strategically and proactively formulated our Ogun State Energy Transition policy and what you are witnessing today is which commencement of the implementation, by deploying the use of CNG-fueled mass transit buses and our e-mobility for motorcycles and tricycles. These are better, cheaper, cleaner and sustainable means of transportation in our dear state.”

“As your Governor, I am extremely delighted that we can commence the implementation of this laudable initiative, and I am bold enough to say that we have come tops again as the first state in the country to record this feat”, he said.