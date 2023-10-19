Suarez to join Messi at Inter Miami

Tata Martino says Luis Suarez is already in Inter Miami’s plans, with the ex-Barcelona star set to join Lionel Messi.

The Uruguayan attacker had been linked with a move to the Florida club in the summer transfer window. But Gremio refused to let him leave despite his desire to make the switch.

Suarez confirmed that he will leave Gremio at the end of the Brazilian season. This is earlier than expected as his contract was due to run for another year.

The United States’ Major Soccer League, MLS, is his most likely destination as Martino has confirmed Miami are thinking about him.

A move to MLS would see Suarez reunite with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi. The pair spent six years together at Camp Nou. They won four La Liga titles and a Champions League crown among other trophies.

The 36-year-old said in July that he and Messi had always planned to retire together. It appears that dream will come to fruition going by Martino’s latest comments.

“Within our analysis of the upcoming season, and the needs we may have, we have an analysis with Luis,” the Miami coach said.

“So when the moment arrives to make Suarez’s situation with respect to Inter Miami official, we’ll be prepared to go in the corresponding direction.”

Inter Miami will conclude their MLS campaign when they take on Charlotte this week. They will then likely step up their attempts to sign Suarez from Gremio to join Messi ahead of the 2024 season. Goal