Study abroad: How to avoid being scammed – Expert

By Adesina Wahab

To avoid being scammed while seeking to study abroad, as education expert, Edna Joseph, has advised prospective students to verify agencies claiming to be involved in the business and the accreditation nature of the institutions they want to attend.

According to her, doing that should be the first step to take before such intending students would go on with their application processes.

She stated this in a reaction to the avalanche of mails and messages sent to people online and on social media by people claiming to engage in securing admission for people abroad.

Joseph, who runs Profound Educational Services, an agency that helps place students into schools in Canada, said verification was key to protecting students from unscrupulous people parading as agents.

“If a student receives an unsolicited email, verify the authenticity of the sender by checking the email address and conducting research. Verify the accreditation status of the school and reach out should you have doubts about the institution or course you are considering. We help students apply into verifiable accredited institutions,” she said.

She warned prospective students to be wary of false claims, fake schools with phony websites, and hidden fees.

To avoid losing funds to fraudsters, she also underscored the importance of using official communication channels and consulting experts. She advised prospective students to work with only accredited agents.

She said any communication along the admissions process that is unofficial should raise a red flag.

“We advise our students to be cautious of unsolicited emails or calls claiming to represent a university or scholarship programme. When applying to study abroad, we help you apply through an official channel as we are affiliated with those schools. This will give you the peace of mind that your application is being processed securely. We are accredited by the International Consultant for Education and Fairs, ICEF, an organisation that does thorough screening on agents. Our badge number is # 4493.”

To avoid misinformation, Joseph said it was important to consult experts.

“Consult with experts like us. If you’re unsure about a study abroad programme, consult with a professional education counsellor or an expert in the field. This is what we always tell our students because there is a lot of information out there which might not be correct,” she said.

In choosing an expert to work with, Edna said students should check that they are engaging an organisation that would listen to them and carry them along the whole process, and not one that does things behind their backs.

“Students need an education agency that will involve them in the whole application process. That’s exactly what we do with all our students. It is the reason we are the most preferred. Check our reviews online, and read what successfully students are saying about our professionalism. I must say, the process of applying to and attending a foreign university can be complex and time-consuming. Students need an expert that will take care of all the details for them. From finding and applying to schools and guide through obtaining the visa. At Profound Education, we stay with students all the way,” she said.