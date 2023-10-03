Strike: NECA, CSO commend Labour, govt on resolutions

Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), says the trade dispute resolutions between the Labour Union and the Federal Government resolution shows social dialogue remain the most veritable way to resolve any issue.

He gave the commendation in an interview with the Newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos, following the suspension of the planned nationwide strike by the two trade unions.



NAN reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) had on Oct. 2, agreed to suspend the 30-day planned indefinite nationwide strike scheduled to begin on Oct. 3.

The decision followed the agreements reached between the two labour centres and government on the provision of palliatives by the government to ease the suffering of Nigerians.



“Employers will continue to insist on and advocate a peaceful industrial environment as a pillar for economic and national renaissance, “he said.



Oyerinde, however, said that there was a need for the government to live up to its commitment and fulfill the terms of the resolution.



He said labour should ensure improved productivity to get the wheel of production going.



Also, Programme Manager, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, a Civil Society Organisation, Mr Okeke Anya, said there must be efforts to think outside the box in dealing with the economy.



Anya said there was also a need to build citizens’ confidence in the system, which he noted had not been regained since the aftermath of the elections.



“I stated categorically that the strike will not hold; a N35,000 palliative to federal workers given.

“What happens to state and local government workers, not to talk of millions of Nigerians without jobs or visible means of livelihood?



“The executive, legislature and especially the judiciary must make Nigerians trust again in their country, “he said.