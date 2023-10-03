Strike: NECA commends FG, organised labour on resolution

Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has commended the Federal Government and the Organised Labour for the resolution reached to avert the indefinite strike in the country.

Mr Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General of NECA gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that organised labour had threatened to embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike on Oct. 3, to press home their demands over effect of the removal of subsidy that have brought untold hardship to the masses.

According to Oyerinde, we commend the resolution of the logjam. This vindicated our consistent position that social dialogue remains the most veritable way to resolve any issue.

“It is important to state that while the unnecessary disruption of economic activities have been averted.

” There is need for government to live up to it’s commitment and fulfill the terms of the resolution and labour to also ensure improved productivity to get the wheel of production going.

“Employers will continue to insist on, and advocate a peaceful industrial environment as a pillar for economic and national reinnasance,”he said.

He further advised the Federal Government to ensure it lives up to its promises to workers and the citizens at large, to avoid an outbreak of futher industrial action.

The NECA DG said that effects of strike on private sector businesses were unimaginable.

He noted that that private sector businesses were going through a lot to stay afloat was not what government should be allowed to happen.

“Anything that would compromise our ability to continue to pay salaries I think it should be taken into consideration if you compromise the ability of the business to meet its obligations to its creditors.

” Imagine a business that has borrowed from the banks in naira or dollars, when we go on strike, payment of interest does not go on strike, or payment of tax to government.

“Workers will also expect to be paid salaries during the period. Strike is not for us as it would further crippled businesses.

“It would also compound the businesses’ problems and also compound the realities of job security and salaries payment for the employees,”he said.

Oyerinde however, commended President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to fix the economy and alleviate the suffering of Nigerians and organised businesses.(NAN)