Strike: Labour, FG resume negotiation in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The organized labour is currently meeting with the Federal Government team at the Chief of Staff Conference Room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is to brief the government team on the resolutions of the organs of the two labour centers over the concessions and offers made to the workers by the government

After the meeting yesterday, the leaderships of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, of Nigeria, agreed to take the new government offer to their various organs for consideration in order to call off the proposed October 3 strike

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Sunday evening succumbed to the N35, 000, Provisional wage increment demand by labour after his initial N25, 000 approval for the average low grade worker to run for six months was rejected.

Instead, labour insisted that the provisional wage increment should be across board and run till a new minimum wage expected to be negotiated next year is put in place.

A statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris explained that some of the resolutions reached at the Sunday meeting were that, “the issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work and not when they are on strike.

“Labour Unions argued for higher wage award and the Federal Government Team promised to present Labour’s request to President Bola Tinubu for further consideration.

“A sub-committee to be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items for consideration regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“The lingering matter of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State needs to be addressed urgently and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who participated virtually, pledged to resolve the matter.

“NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above”, the statement said.

Members of organized labour team present are, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, the NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugbaja, the TUC Secretary General, Nuhu Toro among others.

On the government team are the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejecha.