‘Stop taking bribes’ —FRSC boss cautions officers against unprofessional practices

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned officers of the corps against unprofessional and corrupt practices in order for effective service delivery.

The FRSC Zonal Commander in charge of Oyo, Osun and Ondo states, Mr Meshach Jatau, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo.

The commander said that the FRSC has zero tolerance for corruption and remained committed to professionalism in the discharge of its mandate.

He urged members of the corps to guard against operational hazards for their safety.

”You are aware that we frown against bribery, the corps is committed to ensuring sanity and safety on highways.

”Our officers are aware that we expect them to protect the image of the corps, that is the reason we urge then to take their pre-patrol briefings seriously.

”This will prepare their mindset and ensure that enforcement operations are carried out in line with established guidelines,” he said.

Jatau stated that FRSC in the zone would continue to sensitise officials and road users to the need to promote road safety.

He said that it was the duty of road users and officers of the corps to ensure safer highways during the Enber Months.

”We intend to do better this year. In the last months of 2022, no fewer 215 persons died in about 521 traffic crashes in the zone.

”Also, a total of 1,345 persons sustained various degrees of injuries across the zone during the period.

”We are committed to reducing this figures by 50 per cent in the 2023 ember month season,” he said.

Jatau further said that the zone would continue to move against unlicensed drivers in order to protect the lives of road users.