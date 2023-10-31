Stop female genital mutilation, it endangers life, Igbo communities warned

File image for illustration.

By Anayo Okoli

A female rights advocate, Chinyere Osuwah has frowned at the continued practice of female genital mutilation in parts of Igbo land and called for total abolition of the ugly practice.

Osuwah described the practice as dangerous to the health of the girl child.

According to her, such a culture and tradition should not be encouraged anywhere at all.

She called for stringent laws to protect young girls from this harmful traditional practice.

In a public statement in defence of innocent female children, the female rights advocate said: “It is embarrassing to see that some people are still practising this harmful tradition. What is the gain in maintaining a traditional practice that is harmful to the people?

“This has to stop. It is not good for the health of the girl, rather it is a source problem for them.

“The innocent girls embark on this forcefully because they are most cases not up to the age of taking independent decisions, so it is forced on them. This is unfortunate.

“We are calling on the Governments at all levels, traditional rulers and other Igbo leaders, to make stringent laws prohibiting female genital mutilation as it is unhealthy”.

She also promised to embark on Community awareness sensitisation in Igbo communities aimed at enlightening them on the dangers involved in the practice.