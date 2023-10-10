Stanbic IBTC floats fintech subsidiary

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa & Blessing Lawal

Stanbic IBTC Holdings plc has unveiled Zest, a fintech subsidiary to enable multiple payment options in the hands of the customer, among others.

Zest is a platform orchestrator that connects consumers and businesses to payments.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Dr. Demola Sogunle, said with global demand for digitalisation and the group’s over 10 years as a holding company decided to move the frontier of her value prepositions to another level.

He stated: “Over a year ago, we decided to set up Zest as a fintech subsidiary, wholly owned by Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, it is at the epicenter of everything that we are trying to do going forward.

“Zest is focused on delivering a true platform orchestration strategy that would enable multiple payment options in the hands of the customer, help businesses collect payments seamlessly, and power embedded finance, especially in the areas of e-Commerce, Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL), working capital solutions and value-added services.

“With Zest, we see opportunities to unlock new network of partnerships, deliver better experiences in the area of payments and customized solutions delivery”.

Earlier in his opening remark, Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Mr. Basil Omiyi, said Zest was setup to execute a solution-driven platform orchestration strategy that will serve consumers, businesses, application developers, and other financial services providers.

Also, Chief Executive, Zest, Mr. Stanley Jacob, said that the key design principles bothers on the delivery of a multi-railed platform strategy that enables businesses to collect payments in any form that the customer wants to pay, human centered design, growth powered by e-Commerce and operational excellence.