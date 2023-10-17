Stakeholders harp on collaboration for effective NPPM implementation

By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Stakeholders in the port sector have indicated that effective implementation of the Nigerian Port Process Manual, NPPM, through the Presidential Port Standing Task Team, PSTT, would need collaboration amongst the industry players.



A communiqué at the end of a two-day sensitisation programme in Port Harcourt for the NPPM implementation which took this position also pointed out that the PSTT should encourage regular inter-agency meetings in the nation’s port sector.



The communiqué signed by the Chairman of the sessions, Prince Olayiwola Shittu, further stated: “We believe that the successful implementation of these resolutions will greatly contribute to the realization of the NPPM’s objectives and the overall growth of Nigeria’s maritime sector”.



Shittu said there should be a regular review of port operations to ensure compliance with the NPPM by the PSTT.



His further stated: “There should be strict penalties for non-compliance with the NPPM to deter stakeholders from contempt and violations. There should be an institution of a reward system for consistent compliance with the NPPM.



“Stakeholders should be adequately engaged in the periodic review of the NPPM to ensure it remains relevant and effective. Stakeholders should actively promote the NPPM within their organizations and their partners to foster broad compliance and understanding.

“In order to enhance trade facilitation, while ensuring the adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of different government agencies involved in port operations, it is recognized that the application of these SOPs should not impede or hinder the smooth flow of trade. We must leverage technology in transactional and operational processes to reduce human interface, thereby improving efficiency and reducing the potential for corruption”.