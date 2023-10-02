SSANU calls for immediate implementation of over 25% salary increment

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has called for the immediate implementation of 25 and 35 per cent salary increments for workers in tertiary institutions.

Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, National President, SSANU, said this in a communique issued on Monday in Abuja.

The communique was issued at end of the 45th regular National Executive Council meeting(NEC) meeting of the association held in University of Maiduguri, Borno.

He said NEC in session deliberated on issues of national importance as they concern members of the association.

He noted that NEC recalled the renegotiation of salaries for its members with the committee led by the late Prof. Nimi Briggs that was at the final stage.

According to Ibrahim, SSANU had demanded for 700 per cent wage increase but the committee offered a 23.5 per and 35 per cent review for members.

“The recent announcement for approval of an increment of 25 per cent and 35 per cent for tertiary institution workers by the government which was circulated in the social media is not a product of collective bargaining agreement with the university based unions.

“While grudgingly acknowledging this slight increase that is yet to be officially communicated to the union, our universities and inter-university centers.

“SSANU urges both Federal and State Governments to immediately implement the increment and pay the arrears without further delay,”he said.

He added that NEC is also aware that a provisional sum of N100 billion had been budgeted for salary review of workers in tertiary institutions which is yet to be implemented.

The SSANU president also said that NEC expressed worries over withheld four months salary arrears of its members during the last nationwide strike.

He said that NEC described the action of the withheld salaries as insensitive and inconsiderate.

“It was obvious that SSANU complied with all legal provisions including giving adequate notices to the appropriate authorities.

“But were forced to embark on that strike due to government’s failure to honour her path of the agreement.

“SSANU therefore earnestly requests government to pay the withheld salaries without any further delay.

“This is considering the harsh economic realities currently faced by citizens in the country as government is aware, the value for the money has already been eroded by hyperinflation,”he added.

Ibrahim said NEC noted that the issue of Renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/SSANU Agreement was not only long overdue but that the exercise should be concluded.

“NEC in session agreed that now that ministers have been appointed, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman should hit the ground running as directed by the president.

“This will go a long way in addressing all industrial disharmony between the government and the university based unions, ”he said.

He said NEC also demanded that government should immediately reconstitute the renegotiation committee

with experienced university administrators and ensure they complete the assignment within a reasonable time