Split N’Delta pipeline surveillance contract, Arewa group begs FG

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Northern Emancipation Network, NEN, has called on the federal government to split the pipeline surveillance contract in the oil-rich region.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Suleiman Abbah, pledged its full support should the federal government decide to split the contract.

On the importance of splitting the contract, the group noted that it would ensure a more efficient and effective surveillance system, and would reduce the risk of sabotage and theft.

They added that: “Splitting the contract allows for multiple security agencies to be involved, increasing the overall surveillance capacity. This approach ensures a more robust and comprehensive security system, minimizing the risk of attacks and theft.

“The Northern region, like any other part of the country, deserves a secure environment to foster economic growth and protect the livelihoods of its people.

“By splitting the contract, the government promotes transparency and accountability in the bidding process. This approach allows for fair competition among security agencies, ensuring that the most qualified and capable organizations are entrusted with the responsibility of pipeline surveillance. This fosters a sense of trust and confidence in the government’s decision-making process.

“Splitting the contract creates opportunities for multiple security agencies to participate, promoting healthy competition and economic growth within the region.

“This approach encourages the development of local security firms, leading to job creation and skill enhancement. It also reduces the monopoly of a single company, allowing for a more diverse and inclusive business environment”.

To this end, the group described those opposing the split of the contract as “paid agents of destabilization”.