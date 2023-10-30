Special needs 4-yrs-old girl raped, brutalised in Lagos

By Damilola Ogunsakin

A four-year-old girl with special needs, was raped and abused in Lagos State.

According to human rights activist, Olufemi Babalola, the victim’s mother and father who are separated agreed to keep the victim with her paternal aunty so the mother can work to fend for herself.



But three months later, the victim’s mother was allegedly called by the police to rescue her child if she still needs her alive.

The victim is currently at Ifako-Ijaye general hospital receiving treatment.