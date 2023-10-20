Special awards underlines GCU Relays 2023

By Jacob Ajom

With the change of Guards at the top echelon of the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA) National Executive Committee (NEC) between the Immediate Past President General Worldwide (PGWW) Arc. Charles Majoroh and the incumbent, Chief Albert Akpomudje SAN, has come up with new and improved innovations in the delivery of the annual GCU Relays.

For the first time, Special Awards would be given for the Best Media Coverage, cutting across Digital, Print, Radio and TV Media.

Also, Special Awards would go to Corporate and Individual Sponsor – Partners and Supporters of the GCU Relays, now in its fifth edition.

In this Support Category are the likes of NNPC/SHELL Petroleum Development Company, Pillar Oil, GAMSU Foundation, Capitol Hill Clinic/Hospital, Amstel Malta, P.B. Djebah & Co Ltd, Rivotel Hotel and Golf Resort, Trithel, Michael Daniel Associates, Danglobe Consortium Ltd, Benkline Nig Ltd, NDDC, Vanguard Newspapers, Mudi – Africa, Ingram Press, 4Power Consortium Ltd, Arco Ltd, Rikon Hotels (amongst other Supportive Brands owned by Great Mariners).

Still, amongst the innovations that will propel this anniversary edition will be the nomination of a non – Old Boy as Chairman of the Day.

Previously, Special Guests were picked from the Chairmen of the Delta State Sports Commission, Asaba and Ughelli North Local Govt Council as well the Ughelli South Local Govt Council.

“We are going for a distinguished citizen, Pan Nigeria, to mount the VIP as our Chairman for this year’s GCU Relays finals” PGWW Albert Akpomudje disclosed, adding ” we shall also be giving Special Awards to both our Media and Corporate Partners for their support over the years”.