Soludo’s entrepreneurship education drive should be emulated – Unachukwu

By Rita Okoye

The successful launch of the pilot phase of the ‘One Youth, Two Skills’ programme by Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State should be adopted by all government actors, says a critical stakeholder, Engr Nnamdi Felix Unachukwu, Founder/ Senior Consultant, Business Matters Incubators (BMI) Finishing School.

Unachukwu while commending the governor, noted that entrepreneurship is the only way out of poverty reduction and unemployment in Nigeria. He added that the move was in tune with the Governor’s drive to unlock the economic growth of the state.

Governor Soludo few days ago had presented seed capital to the tune of two billion naira to young Anambra State entrepreneurs who benefited from the empowerment programme.

The Business Coach said, “BMI Finishing School commends Governor Soludo and identifies with him, he is a trailblazer. As an organization, this is exactly what we represent with our programmes which are tailored to train children in entrepreneurship, from Primary school pupils to Junior and Senior Secondary School. This speaks to the policy on primary school education to teach craft and trade. Unfortunately, this has been abandoned by many schools.”

“We also encourage state actors to emulate what he is doing in the area of entrepreneurship training for Nation Building. The Governor has proven that entrepreneurship education is critical and acts as a catalyst for stirring entrepreneurial intention from a young age, helping youths create businesses around their areas of passion and talent.”

According to the business coach and consultant, “Given the surge in population, with other harsh economic realities such as decreasing FDI, collapse of companies, we need to look inward by developing our entrepreneurial capacities.”

He added, “The American economy were built by entrepreneurs such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg who are employers of thousands. Nigeria needs to produce more Dangotes, Jim Ovias and groom the leaders of tomorrow. Entrepreneurship is the key driver that will help us reposition our economy.”