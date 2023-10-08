Socio-economic scorecard: Ogun ranks 6th among states in Nigeria

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—Analysts Data Services and Resources has ranked Ogun State 6th out of 36 States and the FCT, in the just released Socio-Economic Scorecards of Nigerian States.

Ogun State, under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, came tops in the financial sector; third in capital importation; third again in industrialisation and business competitiveness; fifth in citizens’ livelihood and welfare; fourth in ICT infrastructure and fifth in education.

In the area of the financial sector, Ogun State came tops with 65.6 per cent, followed by Kaduna with 62.4 per cent, while Oyo came third with 62.0 per cent.

Ogun State came third in capital importation with 61.1 per cent. The State was only beaten by Lagos State, which came first with 68.7 per cent and FCT, 67.8 per cent.

Again, the Gateway State came third in industrialisation and business competitiveness with 61.5 per cent, behind Lagos State with 70.1 per cent and Oyo State, 62.9 per cent.

The state came fifth in citizens’ livelihood & welfare with 53.7 per cent, while the state was placed fourth in ICT Iifrastructure with 73.6 per cent. In education, the state secured the fifth position with 60 percent.

Ogun State also scored high in Land, Housing and Sanitation where it placed fifth with 50.3 percent, and 11th in Energy and Environment (48.9 percent).

“Ogun ranks 6th, having an overall score of 52.50%, which is higher than the average score of 45.65% for all states. The strongest segment in Ogun is ICT infrastructure where it ranks 4th while the weakest is transportation where it ranks 32nd. The state scores higher than average in ICT infrastructure, financial sector, and industrialisation and business competitiveness, but lower in other segments,” it said.

Overall, Lagos came first with 62.38 percent, followed closely by the FCT with 58.58 per cent, Oyo third with 54.61 percent, Rivers with 54.01percent came fourth, while Kano came fifth with 52.65 percent.

“A total of 57 indicators were used in the construction of the Scorecard across 12 key broad socio-economic segments; namely: i) Economic Output; ii) Government Finance; iii) Financial Sector; iv) Capital Importation; v) Land, Housing and Sanitation; vi) Transportation; vii) ICT Infrastructure; viii) Energy and Environment; ix) Industrialisation and Business Competitiveness; x) Education; xi) Health; and xii) Citizens’ Livelihood and Welfare.

“The most recent values on each of these 57 indicators are compared and the States and FCT ranked from 1 to 37 depending on how well they perform relative to one another. These ranks are then averaged across the indicators for each state and FCT under the relevant segment as shown in equation,” the Data Services said