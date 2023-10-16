SNA October Rain for Fasuyi, others

By Chukwuma Ajakah, edited by Osa Amadi

In conjunction with Lagos and Ogun State chapters of the Society of Nigerian Artists, SNA, Tim & Carol Gallery of Art, Ikeja, is hosting a novel edition of the annual October Rain exhibition that will thrill art enthusiasts across the two states.

Scheduled to run from Sunday, October 15 to 29, 2023, the mega art event, tagged “Cross Currents”, will feature the fascinating works of over 60 Nigerian artists, including the legendary arts connoisseur and educator, Pa Timothy Fasuyi who will be specially honoured by the organizers for his sterling contributions to the development of the arts industry in Nigeria. Other participating artists at the auspicious event include: Olojo-Kosoko K.K., Ayoola Omovo, Prince Saheed Adelakun, Fashakin Michael, Niyi Ogunkunle, Andrew Akinbodewa, Mutiu Odetunde, Animu Oborien, Oluseyi Oyenukan, Ojo Olaniyi, Damola Adepoju, Israel Benameisia, Oladimeji Oluwagbenga and Dr. Doyin Labode.

Details of activities for the upcoming event were unfolded in a Press Conference held at the Ikeja Office of Tim & Carol Gallery of Art last Friday. The LOC Chairman, Damola Adepoju revealed that the exhibition would feature career artists from diverse backgrounds and works that cut across the various genres of art. “It is designed to assemble, curate, and unify some of the best artists in our national space, and also, to create a historic catalogue for Nigerian artists of different times and eras,” he enthused.

Damola also revealed that the honorific and special appearance slot for the 2023 edition is for the recognition of one of the best pioneering visual artists, Pa Timothy Adebanjo Fasuyi. “The octogenarian has over the past decades, proved his mettle as a colossus in the Nigerian art and educational sectors.” He stressed, stating that “The array of works to be displayed will touch on a broad range of themes, styles, movements, and subject matters in arts and life.”

Addressing the press with other representatives of SNA, the Chairman, Lagos State chapter, Olojo-Kosoko Kolawole, stressed that “This is the first time that two state chapters are organizing October Rain together.” Reminiscing on the genesis of the collaborative venture:, Olojo-Kosoko said: “A few years ago, when the Ogun chapter had a conference they extended a hand of fellowship to the Lagos State chapter. While thinking of having this year’s October Rain, we too decided to reciprocate by collaborating with them. We invited and had a series of meetings with them. Today, it is a reality that in the history of SNA, Lagos and Ogun state chapters will be doing things together.”

Olojo-Kosoko explained the motivation for the choice of theme, saying: “What brought about the theme is very simple. We have some creative minds here in Lagos and some in the Ogun State chapter. It is more or less about sharing ideas. Bringing two powerful chapters together is like one energy moving from one extreme to the other. October Rain is like an annual ritual, but year in, year out, we try to create new things, new dimensions and break new barriers. In this year’s edition, we decided to push our boundary a little bit by collaborating with the Ogun State chapter.”

Damola noted that the most important goal of the exhibition is to provide a classic showroom experience and a ready market for collectors and top buyers of quality art, saying: “Cross Currents exhibition will also serve as a bridge that will connect the artistic influences and creative dots of art legends, new masters and up-and-coming artists in contemporary Nigerian creative space.”

Concerning their choice of icon being celebrated, Olojo-Kosoko stated: “We have living legends and masters of art that need to be recognized. We don’t have to wait for them to pass on before singing their praises. This year, we decided to celebrate Pa Timothy Fasuyi. He is one of our leading legends who have contributed a lot to the development of arts and artists. Pa Fasuyi is one artist that has been under documented as there are not really enough documents with sufficient information on him. When he talks he is like an encyclopedia. There is scarcely anything you would like to discuss about arts that he would not have an answer to.”

On the choice of exhibiting at two galleries, Wale Fasuyi, MD, Tim & Carol Gallery of Art, said: “At first, it was 40 artists with 2 works each, but we say, let’s democratize it, 60 artists with one work each. But, it was over-subscribed because we got over 100 entries. We cannot exhibit all here due to space constraints. So, we had to allow a split in ranks. I don’t think logistics will be a problem. I think it is better there is a spread. People will come. If we have one here, and one on the Island, it gives people proximity advantage to visit anyone they want to visit.”

Speaking on the partnership with Lagos, Ogun State Chapter Chairman, Oladimeji Oluwagbenga, remarked: “In view of the fact that the world has become a global village, I believe that the coming together of Lagos and Ogun states is another way of exposing ourselves to a more pleasurable life and at the same time, exposing our artists from Ogun State to the art market in Lagos, allowing us to rub minds together and have a kind of synergy between the two states. I believe that it is going to be of great benefit to both states and at the same time improve the art market in Nigeria by exposing the new trend in organizing exhibitions.”

Besides the message that each featured work will communicate to the viewing public, the 17th October Rain special exhibition, is poised to provoke a renaissance in the arts community and emotional uplift for visiting art lovers.