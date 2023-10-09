SMO Art exhibition brings ‘Joy’ amidst pain, hardship

By Prisca Sam-Duru

For a couple of years now, Nigerians have had to mark the country’s independence amidst severe hardship and uncertainties. This year was no different; things have even taken more intense shape but in the midst of all that, SMO Contemporary Art brings ‘Joy’, an exhibition of recent works by a group of fine artists to encourage the public.

Featuring 21 members of the Guild of Professional Fine Artists (GFA) of Nigeria, the exhibition opened on October 3, 2023 at Wheatbaker Hotel, Lagos.

The show which runs till November 17, 2023, showcases 49 paintings, sketches, sculptures and mixed media works by the seasoned members of the GFA.

The ongoing exhibition collectively conveys messages of hope and resilience, and takes viewers on a captivating journey through a multitude of themes, including environmental concerns, the state of the nation, tradition and the joy of reaching creative independence.

The essence of the exhibition as the GFA president, George Edozie, puts it, is to let Nigerians know that whatever happens, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

And so, ‘Joy’ reinforces the essence of urban and rural life, shedding light on the importance of love, peace and safety within families and communities. It celebrates the country’s cultural wealth and diversity as well as explores its unique cityscapes and a universal theme of nature’s healing powers.

The exhibiting artists include Abiodun Olaku, Abraham Uyovbisere, Ade Ogundimu, Aimufia Osagie, Alex Nwokolo, Ben Ibebe, Bunmi Babatunde, Diseye Tantua and Duke Asidere. Others include Edosa Ogiugo, Emenike Ogwo, Fidelis Odogwu, Gbenga Offo, George Edozie (GFA president), Gerry Nnubia, Joshua Nmesirionye, Kehinde Adequyi, Norbert Okpu, Sam Ebohon, Tayo Quaye and Tola Wewe.

Sandra Mbanefor Obiago, Wheatbaker longstanding curator disclosed that the artists in the ongoing exhibition have taught and mentored generations of younger artists through academic courses, workshops, studio internship and apprenticeships.

“They have exhibited their works in Nigeria and abroad and have collectively made huge sacrifices and contributions to the development and growth of contemporary art in Africa. This long creative path is the essence of their joy.

“And so, this exhibition is a very rich presentation of works that speak about love, peace, safety, the joy of family, and also looks at the realities of what we are facing as a nation, in terms of life, politics, socioeconomic issues and several others, ” she stated.

Also commenting on the exhibition, Dr. Jess Castellote, Director of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, explained that “‘Joy’ is a proof of the strong spirit of artists, who despite the complexities of our contemporary world, have channelled their energies into creating art that reflects not only their personal journeys but also the collective human experience. It showcases the maturity and purpose in the creations of diverse artists, each with a unique identity and voice,” he said.

“In search of new epiphanies of beauty to heal an ailing nation, this important art exhibition presented by the Guild of Fine Artists of Nigeria opens as the world is experiencing a cataclysmic shift in consciousness. A time of great upheaval and strife punctuated by humanity’s cry for freedom, justice and a level playing field for all. These artists and modern day prophets, have dared to present their individual manifestos for a more equitable planet,” writes curator and founder of Nimbus Gallery, Chike Nwagbogu, in his critical essay on the exhibition titled: The Joy of Sankota.

The General Manager, Wheatbaker, Paul Kavanagh, speaking on their support for Nigerian art, said since they opened their doors 13 years ago, they have always admired and supported the African arts, especially those that have championed the course of the Nigerian arts.

He added, “We could see our guests interact with the artworks and ask questions about them while trying to understand them. Art is one of the greatest ways to understand our history and culture.

“For us at Wheatbaker, it is so important, it is one of the differences we have, to champion the Nigerian course. Whether it’s the arts, the furniture, the food, we are proud to showcase Nigeria in various forms.”

photo caption: some of the works on display at ‘Joy’ exhibition at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Lagos