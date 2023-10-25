Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

.presents tools to 200 trained master craftsmen in sector

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed the desire of his administration to build sustainable and affordable housing projects across the metropolis leveraging on raw talent from within the space, promoting local content in the built sector in order to bridge the over 15,000 skill gaps in the sector.

Sanwo-Olu, remarked on Wednesday, at the graduation and presentation of certificates, and working tools to 200 trained master craftsmen in the built sector after six weeks of intensive training,” held at Ikeja, area of the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Ajigbotafe Akinyemi, In company of Commissioner for Housing Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Barr. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Abdulafiz Toriola, among other top government functionaries.

Accord to Sanwo-Olu, “We are here to celebrate our Master Craftsman Programme graduands, the first of its kind in Nigeria and a fulfilment of promise to the good people of Lagos State especially with regards to our commitment to uplift our youths and develop the housing value chain.

“As a government, we have consistently identified gaps in the various sectors of the economy and equally set plans in motion to address them.

“Hence our desire to build sustainable and affordable housing projects across the State leveraging on raw talent from within our space, promoting local content, especially in areas such as masonry; furniture and carpentry; plumbing and pipe fitting; electrical installation and maintenance; painting and decoration.

“in addition, we are committed to not only growing the capacity of artisans but also networking them to potential markets and making them the first priority for our housing projects across the state.

“In line with this commitment, the graduating class will be added to the data base and uploaded on the website of the state government in a bid to give them global recognition.

“In pursuance of our commitment to youth empowerment and the growth of the informal sector, we will create additional centres towards engaging more artisans in the subsequent phases of this programme.

“The objective is to further bridge the over 15,000 skill gaps in the built sector and ultimately stimulate the provision of sustainable, decent and affordable housing projects for the State.

“We are not just graduating artisans; we are also giving them the required tools to push through the skills gathered in the cause of the intensive training facilitated by qualified and certified trainers.”

Sanwo-Olu, commended the graduands for their patience, sacrifice, and perseverance throughout the period of their training.

“I implore you to go out and demonstrate the skills that you have learnt, to positively impact your life and the society.

“Be assured that we will monitor your progress to ensure that this programme is ultimately achieving the desired impact.”

The commissioner in his address, said, “The housing sector belongs to the “M” which is featured in the THEMES + Agenda with a strong focus in bridging the gap in the housing sector in Lagos State.

“Therefore, the need to upscale the training of the Artisans and Craftsmen in this sector is vital to the success of the vision of Governor, Sanwo-Olu.

“Having conceptualized this initiative based on the contributions and value it will inject into the housing value chain, the curriculums/programmes of the training were designed to cover both theoretical and practical methods, thereby exposing participants to contemporary concepts, techniques, practice and approaches from start up to close up within the built sector.

“I strongly believe that our initiative of bridging the skill and capacity gaps in the built sector will significantly enhance the housing sector, create employment and wealth while leveraging on the youth population, promote local content, stimulate the informal sector, create healthy competition, and consolidate the efforts of the State Government in the provision of safe and sustainable housing projects for the public, thereby contributing to the eradication of global housing deficit.

“In repositioning this gap, the Master Craftsman training programme of the State in the first instance was designed to cover diverse areas.

“In addition, the Ministry of Housing ensures compliance with global standards and best practices with an established partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB) and other relevant stakeholders including qualified and certified trainers for the implementation of this initiative.

“Hence, it is pertinent to state clearly that the training syllabus of the Master Craftsman program was approved by NIOB and LASTVEB which makes the certification acceptable both locally and globally.

He therefore, urged all our granduands to make good use of the opportunity and present themselves as a worthy ambassador of the state government having passed through those very technical and practical processes.

“Our expectation from you is the application and transfer of set skills gathered in the cause of the training at your respective places of work and deliver the best of services to your clients thereby enhancing the efforts of the state government and the expansion of the programme,” Akinderu-Fatai urged